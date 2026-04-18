Families allege conspiracy in Nashik TCS BPO case, link it to Ashok Kharat sexual exploitation probe

MUMBAI: The families of those accused in the Nashik TCS BPO sexual harassment and forced conversion case have refuted the charges against their children, alleging a larger conspiracy and claiming the case was fabricated to divert attention from the Ashok Kharat sexual exploitation case.
The accused family members alleged foul play and claimed there was a concerted effort to frame their children through false and politically motivated cases.
They said the move was intended to deflect public attention from the self-styled godman Ashok Kharat’s alleged sexual exploitation case, which they claimed involves influential individuals from political, business and bureaucratic circles.
They further alleged that there was a pre-planned conspiracy to target one community and defame aspiring youths.
Nida Khan, who was linked to the TCS BPO coercive conversion case, has also denied all allegations through her family.
Her father said the charges against his daughter were fabricated and suggested foul play.
He added that earlier claims describing Nida as the HR head of the TCS Nashik BPO unit were incorrect, noting that TCS itself had clarified that she neither held such a position nor had a significant role in the organisation.
“This was false propaganda against his daughter. The case against Nida was created to cover up other, more damaging matters to the government and its image, that is, self-styled Godman Ashok Kharat, who was arrested on charges of raping several women, making their videos and later blackmailing them. Here, the big people are involved; therefore, the Nida and TCS case was blown out of nothing,” said her father.
Nida Khan’s family members rejected all the charges against her. “Nida had not even spoken to the complainant who had levelled the allegations against her. Earlier, the media and police falsely said that Nida is absconding and hiding, but the reality is that she is very much staying at her in-laws’ house in Bhiwandi. They added that she is pregnant and that the entire family is disturbed due to the accusations. Nida never asked anyone to convert and never made any statements about the gods or goddesses of other faiths. We respect all religions,” said Nida’s family members.
Nida Khan’s husband is from Mumbra, while her parents are from Bhiwandi, and she stayed in different places as per her convenience. Nashik Police have detained her husband for questioning.
Earlier, he had refused to disclose details about Nida Khan, leading to speculation that she was absconding.
In the Nashik TCS case, nine FIRs have been registered, including one by a male employee who has alleged religious harassment and attempted conversion.
Atrocity charges under the SC and ST Act have also been added. Eight people have been arrested in connection with the case.
The allegations include abuse of Hindu deities, forced consumption of non-vegetarian food, religious harassment and coercion, and pressure to follow specific religious practices, among others.
Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran described the allegations as “gravely concerning and distressing”, stating that a comprehensive investigation is being led by TCS COO Arathi Subramanian to ascertain the facts and identify those responsible.