Families allege conspiracy in Nashik TCS BPO case, link it to Ashok Kharat sexual exploitation probe

MUMBAI: The families of those accused in the Nashik TCS BPO sexual harassment and forced conversion case have refuted the charges against their children, alleging a larger conspiracy and claiming the case was fabricated to divert attention from the Ashok Kharat sexual exploitation case.

The accused family members alleged foul play and claimed there was a concerted effort to frame their children through false and politically motivated cases.

They said the move was intended to deflect public attention from the self-styled godman Ashok Kharat’s alleged sexual exploitation case, which they claimed involves influential individuals from political, business and bureaucratic circles.

They further alleged that there was a pre-planned conspiracy to target one community and defame aspiring youths.

Nida Khan, who was linked to the TCS BPO coercive conversion case, has also denied all allegations through her family.

Her father said the charges against his daughter were fabricated and suggested foul play.

He added that earlier claims describing Nida as the HR head of the TCS Nashik BPO unit were incorrect, noting that TCS itself had clarified that she neither held such a position nor had a significant role in the organisation.

“This was false propaganda against his daughter. The case against Nida was created to cover up other, more damaging matters to the government and its image, that is, self-styled Godman Ashok Kharat, who was arrested on charges of raping several women, making their videos and later blackmailing them. Here, the big people are involved; therefore, the Nida and TCS case was blown out of nothing,” said her father.