Shocking charges of conversion at TCS Nashik

BENGALURU: With the sexual harassment case at the Nashik office of Tata Consultancy Services taking a religious turn over allegation of forced conversion, the company said the matter would be probed by Chief Operating Officer Aarthi Subramanian.
Calling the allegations “gravely concerning and anguishing”, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said the matter was being treated with utmost seriousness.
In a statement, Chandrasekaran said action had already been initiated against the accused staff and the company was extending full cooperation to the ongoing investigation.
“Appropriate and stringent action will be taken against those found guilty. Any necessary process improvements or corrective measures will be promptly implemented and strictly enforced,” he added.
Last week, police formed a special investigation team to probe the complaints lodged by eight employees, who said senior colleagues mentally and sexually harassed them, and the HR department ignored their complaints. Police have arrested seven persons, including the HR manager.
The Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), an employees’ body representing IT sector workers, approached the Ministry of Labour and Employment seeking a detailed audit of Prevention of Sexual Harassment compliance (POSH) at TCS.
NITES has also called for an examination of all sexual harassment complaints received, pending, or disposed of within the organisation over the past several years, along with the action taken in each case. It further sought an assessment of the role and accountability of HR and senior management in handling complaints and ensuring a safe workplace.
It also demanded a probe into whether workers were discouraged from reporting complaints or subjected to retaliation.