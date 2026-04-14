Shocking charges of conversion at TCS Nashik

BENGALURU: With the sexual harassment case at the Nashik office of Tata Consultancy Services taking a religious turn over allegation of forced conversion, the company said the matter would be probed by Chief Operating Officer Aarthi Subramanian.

Calling the allegations “gravely concerning and anguishing”, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said the matter was being treated with utmost seriousness.

In a statement, Chandrasekaran said action had already been initiated against the accused staff and the company was extending full cooperation to the ongoing investigation.

“Appropriate and stringent action will be taken against those found guilty. Any necessary process improvements or corrective measures will be promptly implemented and strictly enforced,” he added.