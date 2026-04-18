Heat wave-like conditions prevail in Chhattisgarh, IMD issues yellow alert

With temperature crossing 43 degrees Celscius across Chhattisgarh, heat wave-like situation continues to prevail in the State. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a yellow alert for Central Chhattisgarh.

According to meteorologists, the state has witnessed a significant rise in temperature over the past week, intensifying heat stress conditions. Meteorologist Dr Gayatri Vani said to ANI the region has recorded a notable increase in temperature levels and cautioned that the prevailing heat conditions are likely to persist for the next few days.

"The temperature has risen from 3-4 degrees in the last week. The situation is expected to prevail for more than three days," she said.