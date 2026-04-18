'Oppositon have committed foeticide of women's rights': PM Modi day after quota Bill fails in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Opposition after the defeat of the Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament, accusing parties such as the Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK and Samajwadi Party of denying women their rights for "selfish politics".

Addressing the nation a day after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill failed to clear the Lok Sabha, Modi apologised to the country's women and said the Opposition had celebrated the defeat of a measure aimed at expanding women's representation in Parliament.

"I seek forgiveness from all women of the country for failing to get the bill passed. Due to the selfish politics of parties like Congress, DMK, TMC and the Samajwadi Party, the women of the country have suffered," the Prime Minister said.

The bill, which sought to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to fast-track the implementation of women's reservation in Parliament, was defeated on Friday. It marked the first major legislative setback for the Modi government since it came to power in 2014.

In the address, the Prime Minister accused Opposition leaders of applauding the bill's defeat in Parliament and described it as an attack on the dignity and self-respect of women.

"In Parliament, leaders of the Congress, DMK, Trinamool and Samajwadi Party were clapping in defeating the bill. They clapped as they took away what women of the country were entitled to get. It is an attack on women's self-respect," he said.

He further warned that women would not forget the conduct of the Opposition in Parliament.

"A woman may forget anything, but will never forget injustice done to her," Modi said.

The Prime Minister said the defeat of the bill was not merely a political setback but a betrayal of women across the country.