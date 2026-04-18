Mamata claims BJP's 'downfall has begun' after Constitution amendment bill defeated in LS

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday associated the defeat of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha with the "declining influence" of the BJP and claimed that it hinted at the saffron party's "downfall."

Addressing back-to-back rallies at Uluberia in Howrah and Baruipur in South 24 Parganas, the TMC supremo said Friday's events in Parliament had shown that the BJP was no longer a party with a majority of its own and was surviving in office only with the support of two allies.

"Yesterday proved they are no longer a majority government. It is a minority government. They are somehow running it with the support of two parties," she said, in an apparent reference to the BJP's dependence on allies in the NDA.

The CM's remarks came a day after the BJP-led Centre suffered a major setback as the Constitution amendment bill proposed by it, seeking to revise the framework governing delimitation and implementation of women's reservation in Parliament, was defeated in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

While 298 members voted in support of the bill in the Lok Sabha, 230 MPs voted against it.

Out of 528 members who voted, the bill required 352 votes for a two-thirds majority.