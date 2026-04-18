Retired armyman among two killed in suspected militant ambush in Manipur

GUWAHATI: Two Tangkhul Naga civilians, including a retired Indian Army soldier, were killed when suspected militants ambushed their vehicles on the Imphal-Ukhrul road in ethnic violence-hit Manipur on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Chinaoshang Shokwungnao (45), who served the Indian Army, and Yaruingam Vashum (42). Both were Ukhrul natives.

The incident occurred at around 2.35 pm near Yaolen Kuki village, about 4 km from Litan toward Ukhrul town. It came a day after Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh had visited various villages in the district to try and remove the trust deficit between Kuki and Tangkhul Naga communities.

Noting intermittent violence between both sides in the Litan areas, the state government recently started providing security escorts to civilian vehicles between Mahadev and an area beyond Litan.

According to police, unidentified militants opened fire on a convoy of vehicles travelling from Imphal towards Ukhrul. Officials suspected that the attack was carried out by snipers from a long distance.

The Working Committee of Tangkhul Naga Long alleged that “Kuki SoO” (Suspension of Operations) rebels were involved in the attack.

"…Ever since the conflict between Tangkhul Nagas and Kukis started in early February, Kuki militants have been openly attacking civilians in Litan, Laho, Sinakeithei, Sikibung and Thawai,” the Tangkhul Naga organisation alleged in a statement.

The statement said women, children and ailing persons were among the passengers of the vehicles which came under the attack after traversing through Mahadev and Litan with security escorts.