SC bans highway parking of heavy vehicles, mandates safety overhaul under Article 21

NEW DELHI: In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court has directed that no heavy vehicle shall park or stop on National Highway carriageways except at designated bays, while affirming that commuter safety is an integral part of the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution.

"The Right to Life is enshrined under Article 21 of the Constitution of India is not merely a guarantee against the unlawful taking of life, but a positive mandate upon the State to ensure a safe environment where human life is preserved and valued. The safety of the commuter as an integral facet of the right to live with dignity and a constitutional obligation under Article 21," said a two-judge bench of the apex court headed by Justice J K Maheshwari and Justice A S Chandurkar.

Earlier, at the request of the Court, the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and the Amicus Curiae, A N S Nadkarni, had jointly tendered suggestions indicating the nature of interim directions that could be considered for being issued during pendency of the present proceedings.

After considering these submissions, the top court passed the slew of directions in its 11-page order, uploaded today in the SC website.

It passed the order while invoking its Article 142 powers - in the suo motu case after the horrific two tragic highway accidents one, in Rajasthan's Phalodi, where a tempo traveler slammed into a stationary truck on November 2, and the other, in Telangana's Rangareddy, where a passenger bus collided with a gravel-carrying truck on November 3.