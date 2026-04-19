11,000 social media posts violating election guidelines removed since March 15: ECI

NEW DELHI: According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), more than 11,000 social media posts were found to be in violation of election guidelines and have been acted upon since March 15. Additionally, 3,10,393 complaints were resolved through the C-Vigil app, achieving a 96.01% resolution rate within 100 minutes.

The ECI on Saturday underscored the need for strict adherence to legal norms governing social media and AI-generated content during the 2026 Assembly elections across five states and one Union Territory.

It directed that any unlawful content must be removed within three hours.

In an official statement, the ECI said political parties, candidates and campaign representatives must clearly label any AI-generated or digitally altered campaign material as “AI-Generated,” “Digitally Enhanced,” or “Synthetic Content.” They must also disclose the originating source to ensure transparency and maintain voter trust.