11,000 social media posts violating election guidelines removed since March 15: ECI

NEW DELHI: According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), more than 11,000 social media posts were found to be in violation of election guidelines and have been acted upon since March 15. Additionally, 3,10,393 complaints were resolved through the C-Vigil app, achieving a 96.01% resolution rate within 100 minutes.
The ECI on Saturday underscored the need for strict adherence to legal norms governing social media and AI-generated content during the 2026 Assembly elections across five states and one Union Territory.
It directed that any unlawful content must be removed within three hours.
In an official statement, the ECI said political parties, candidates and campaign representatives must clearly label any AI-generated or digitally altered campaign material as “AI-Generated,” “Digitally Enhanced,” or “Synthetic Content.” They must also disclose the originating source to ensure transparency and maintain voter trust.
The Commission added that content violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), disrupting or potentially disturbing law and order, or spreading false narratives is being closely monitored. Action is being taken by State IT Nodal Officers in Assam, Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry under the provisions of the IT Act.
Reiterating the existing rules, the ECI emphasised that synthetic campaign material must comply with the 48-hour silence period before polling. It cited Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which prohibits the display of election-related material during this period across all media platforms, including television, radio, print and social media.
The Commission also noted that citizens, political parties and candidates can report MCC violations through the C-Vigil module available on ECINET.
The MCC has been in force in Assam, Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry since the announcement of the election schedule on March 15. Polling in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry was held on April 9. Tamil Nadu will vote on April 23, while West Bengal will go to the polls on April 23 and 29. Counting of votes for all regions is scheduled for May 4.