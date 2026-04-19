Char Dham yatra begins as Gangotri, Yamunotri portals open

DEHRADUN: The spiritual heart of the Himalayas pulsed with devotion on Sunday as the sacred portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines were thrown open to pilgrims, marking the official commencement of the highly anticipated Char Dham Yatra.
Amidst the chanting of Vedic hymns and resonant cries of 'Jai Maa Gange,' the doors of the Gangotri shrine were opened at 12:15 PM on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami witnessed the divine ceremony, where a helicopter showered petals upon the thousands of devotees who had gathered to seek blessings.
The ceremony followed a traditional procession where the 'Utsav Doli' (palanquin) of Goddess Ganga arrived from Bhairav Ghati after special prayers. Following the purification rituals and the recital of Ganga Sahasranama, the temple sanctum was sanctified for public worship.
"It is a moment of immense spiritual significance," said CM Dhami, who performed the first prayer on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, praying for the prosperity of the nation and the state. Following suit, the portals of the Yamunotri Dham were opened at 12:35 PM.
Earlier in the day, the 'Vigrah Doli' of Goddess Yamuna departed from Kharsali, accompanied by local residents and the deity's brother, Shani Dev, who traditionally escorts her to the shrine. The atmosphere was emotional, with villagers bidding a tearful farewell to their presiding deity.
Upon arrival, the temple echoed with the melodies of an army band, followed by traditional rituals that allowed pilgrims to commence their worship. Devotees undertook the arduous four-kilometer trek to reach the Yamunotri origin point, with many taking a holy dip in the natural thermal springs before entering the temple.
The Char Dham Yatra serves as the lifeline of Uttarakhand’s mountainous economy and remains a profound center of faith for crores of Sanatani Hindus across the globe.
The spiritual momentum is set to continue as the portals of Kedarnath Dham are scheduled to open on April 22, followed by Badrinath Dham on April 23.
Authorities expect a record-breaking footfall this year, with millions of pilgrims likely to traverse the rugged Himalayan terrain to pay homage at these ancient shrines.