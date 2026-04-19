Char Dham yatra begins as Gangotri, Yamunotri portals open

DEHRADUN: The spiritual heart of the Himalayas pulsed with devotion on Sunday as the sacred portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines were thrown open to pilgrims, marking the official commencement of the highly anticipated Char Dham Yatra.

Amidst the chanting of Vedic hymns and resonant cries of 'Jai Maa Gange,' the doors of the Gangotri shrine were opened at 12:15 PM on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami witnessed the divine ceremony, where a helicopter showered petals upon the thousands of devotees who had gathered to seek blessings.

The ceremony followed a traditional procession where the 'Utsav Doli' (palanquin) of Goddess Ganga arrived from Bhairav Ghati after special prayers. Following the purification rituals and the recital of Ganga Sahasranama, the temple sanctum was sanctified for public worship.

"It is a moment of immense spiritual significance," said CM Dhami, who performed the first prayer on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, praying for the prosperity of the nation and the state. Following suit, the portals of the Yamunotri Dham were opened at 12:35 PM.