Why Badrinath is much more than just a Char Dham temple stop

Badrinath is much more than just a temple stop; it’s a gateway to high-altitude landscapes and deep-rooted legends that feel like they’ve stepped right out of an epic poem. But before venturing on a getaway, take a dip in Tapt Kund’s natural thermal springs, which are located just below the temple. Even in freezing weather, the water remains hot (around 45°C), is rich in sulphur and is believed to have medicinal properties. A three km uphill walk from the town leads to a boulder with imprints believed to be the footprints of Lord Vishnu, called charan paduka. It offers a fantastic bird’s-eye view of the entire Alaknanda valley.

Just three kms from Badrinath, Mana is where many travellers go. It’s the last inhabited village before the Indo-Tibetan border and here, you can visit Vyas Gufa (the cave where Sage Vyas supposedly composed the Mahabharata) and Ganesh Gufa. Next, head to Bhim Pul, a massive natural rock bridge over the roaring Saraswati River and legend says Bhim placed it there for Draupadi to cross. Do not miss out on a hot delicious cup of chai at the Last Indian Tea Stall before leaving town!