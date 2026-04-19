Energy drink consumption damaging liver among youngsters in India: Experts

NEW DELHI: Experts on the occasion of World Liver Day said that excessive consumption of energy drinks is emerging as a major reason for liver damage among the Indian youth.
Backed by clinical observations and global scientific evidence, doctors warn that the trend is accelerating, with young patients increasingly presenting with early signs of liver disease.
According to Dr Abhideep Chaudhary, President of the Liver Transplantation Society of India (LTSI) and Chairman and Head, Department of HPB and Liver Transplantation, BLK-Max Hospital, New Delhi, “Over the past few years, we have seen a significant increase in young patients presenting with liver dysfunction. Three major contributors stand out — energy drinks, alcohol, and high-sugar beverages.”
Energy drinks, often perceived as harmless, contain high levels of caffeine, sugar, and chemical additives that place immense stress on the liver.
When combined with alcohol or consumed excessively, they accelerate liver injury. Alcohol continues to be a leading cause of liver disease, and sugary drinks contribute to fatty liver disease.
"Together, these are creating a perfect storm, and the number of cases is steadily rising. If liver damage progresses beyond a certain point, a liver transplant often becomes the only life-saving option," said Chaudhary.
India is witnessing a concerning rise in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, with studies suggesting that nearly 25–30% of the urban population may be affected, including a growing number of adolescents and young adults.
High consumption of sugary beverages is a key driver, contributing to insulin resistance and fat deposition in the liver. When combined with energy drinks and alcohol intake, the damage becomes more severe and rapid.
Dr Neerav Goyal, President-Elect of the Liver Transplantation Society of India (LTSI) and Head, Liver Transplant, Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi, said, “Today, we are witnessing a demographic shift in liver disease. Patients in their 20s and 30s are coming to us with conditions that were once seen primarily in older individuals.”
“Alcohol remains a major factor, but the role of energy drinks and sugary beverages cannot be ignored. These drinks contribute to fat accumulation in the liver, inflammation, and long-term damage. Many young people are unaware of the risks and consider these beverages part of a normal lifestyle,” he added.
Dr Charles Panackel, Secretary of Liver Transplantation Society of India (LTSI) and Senior Consultant Hepatology at Aster Medcity, Kochi, said, “From a clinical standpoint, we are clearly observing a pattern where lifestyle choices are directly impacting liver health at a younger age. Energy drinks, alcohol, and sugary beverages are key culprits.”
“The liver is a resilient organ, but continuous exposure to these harmful substances leads to progressive damage — from fatty liver to inflammation, fibrosis, and even cirrhosis. Awareness is critical because early-stage liver disease is often reversible if addressed in time.”
Experts also highlighted that energy drinks are aggressively marketed to young consumers as performance enhancers and fatigue relievers.
However, these drinks often contain caffeine levels far exceeding recommended daily limits, along with substances such as taurine and herbal stimulants, which the liver must metabolise. Over time, this biochemical overload can impair liver function.
They also said that a perception has been created that energy drinks are safe, which needs to be urgently corrected.
Unlike natural sources of energy, these beverages offer only temporary stimulation while placing long-term metabolic stress on the body. Regular and excessive intake can silently damage the liver before symptoms even appear.
Dr Naveen Ganjoo, Governing Council, Adult Hepatology at LTSI and Senior Consultant, Hepatology and Integrated Liver Care, Aster RV Hospital, Bangalore, said, “Frequent intake of energy drinks is emerging as an under-recognised risk to liver health in young individuals. These beverages, especially when paired with alcohol or poor lifestyle habits, can accelerate early liver injury. What is concerning is that many of these cases are preventable with timely awareness”
Experts said there is a need for awareness campaigns targeting youth, stricter regulation and labelling of high-caffeine, high-sugar beverages, and proactive lifestyle changes.
Reducing consumption of processed drinks, avoiding alcohol-energy drink combinations, maintaining a balanced diet, and engaging in regular physical activity are key preventive steps.
The best way to protect liver health is by starting with simple habits like a balanced diet, regular exercise, and limiting processed drinks.
“Early screening and lifestyle correction can go a long way in preventing serious liver disease,” Dr Chaudhary added.