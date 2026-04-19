Energy drink consumption damaging liver among youngsters in India: Experts

NEW DELHI: Experts on the occasion of World Liver Day said that excessive consumption of energy drinks is emerging as a major reason for liver damage among the Indian youth.

Backed by clinical observations and global scientific evidence, doctors warn that the trend is accelerating, with young patients increasingly presenting with early signs of liver disease.

According to Dr Abhideep Chaudhary, President of the Liver Transplantation Society of India (LTSI) and Chairman and Head, Department of HPB and Liver Transplantation, BLK-Max Hospital, New Delhi, “Over the past few years, we have seen a significant increase in young patients presenting with liver dysfunction. Three major contributors stand out — energy drinks, alcohol, and high-sugar beverages.”

Energy drinks, often perceived as harmless, contain high levels of caffeine, sugar, and chemical additives that place immense stress on the liver.