Indian tanker crosses Hormuz safely as two ships turn back after firing

An Indian-flagged crude tanker passed safely through the Strait of Hormuz, while two other vessels were forced to retreat after coming under fire, leading India to raise safety concerns with Iran over merchant shipping.

Crude oil tanker Desh Garima, with 31 Indian seafarers onboard, crossed the strategic waterway on April 18 and is expected to reach Mumbai on April 22, according to an update released by the government on developments in West Asia.

Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) tanker is the 10th India-flagged vessel to have crossed the strait since early March.

In contrast, very large crude carrier Samnar Herad and bulk carrier Jag Arnav reported a firing incident while transiting the strait in the past 24 hours and returned to the Persian Gulf.

No injuries were reported among the crew.

MarineTraffic data showed oil tankers Desh Vaibhav and Desh Vibhor also reversing course near the chokepoint, taking the number of India-flagged ships in the Persian Gulf to 14.

India's foreign secretary summoned Iran's ambassador in New Delhi to convey "deep concern" over the incident and underscored the importance of ensuring the safety of merchant shipping and mariners.