Iranian gunboats fire at tanker in Hormuz Strait as Tehran reimposes restrictions; Indian vessels reverse course

Iranian gunboats fired on a tanker in the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, a British maritime security agency reported, after Iran's military reversed a pledge to open the route to shipping.

The tanker's captain reported being approached 37 kilometres (23 miles) northeast of Oman by two gunboats of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corp (IRGC). Without any radio warning, the gunboats "then fired upon the tanker," the UK Maritime Trade Operations Centre said in an online statement.

"Tanker and crew are reported safe. Authorities are investigating," the statement added.

Meanwhile, two Indian vessels reversed course in the strait, following reports of gunfire from Iran's Revolutionary Guard, a vessel-tracker said.

TankerTrackers.com said the vessels include an Indian-flagged super tanker, carrying 2 million barrels of Iraqi oil.

The incidents came shortly after Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, in a statement, warned that Tehran's Navy was ready to defeat US forces in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement carried on his Telegram channel, Khamenei, who has not been seen in public since before the start of the war, said Iran's "brave navy stands ready to make the enemies taste the bitterness of new defeats."