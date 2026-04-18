Iran threatens to shut Strait of Hormuz again if US continues blockade

WASHINGTON: Tehran on Saturday threatened to shut the Strait of Hormuz once more if the United States continues its blockade of Iranian ports, hours after the key waterway was reopened in the wake of a ceasefire deal in Lebanon.

The resumption of transit had lifted stock markets on Friday and prompted optimism from Washington, with US President Donald Trump telling AFP a peace deal was "very close" and saying Iran had agreed to hand over its enriched uranium -- a key sticking point in negotiations.

"We're going to get it by going in with Iran, with lots of excavators," Trump told a gathering of the conservative Turning Point USA movement in Phoenix, Arizona.

Iran, however, pushed back on the claim, saying its stockpile of enriched uranium was not going anywhere.

It also warned that if US warships interdict vessels coming from Iranian ports, the Strait of Hormuz -- a key global artery through which a fifth of global crude oil and liquefied natural gas typically passes -- could be closed again.

"With the continuation of the blockade, the Strait of Hormuz will not remain open," parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf wrote on X, adding that passage through the waterway would require authorization from Iran.

"The opening and closing of the Strait of Hormuz, does not take place on internet, it is determined in the field, and our armed forces certainly know how to behave in response to any action by the other side," said Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei.

"What they call a naval blockade will definitely be met with an appropriate response from Iran. A naval blockade is a violation of the ceasefire and Iran will definitely take the necessary measures."

The sour notes came on a day that Trump had hailed as "GREAT AND BRILLIANT," with a series of social media posts praising talks mediator Pakistan and Gulf allies, while telling NATO to "STAY AWAY" as he rejected the alliance's offer to help secure the strait.

In his phone interview with AFP, Trump added: "Looks like it's going to be very good for everybody. And we're very close to having a deal," adding that there were "no sticking points at all" left with Tehran.