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Iran says Strait of Hormuz 'completely open' for commercial shipping during ceasefire

US President Donald Trump also acknowledged the move on social media, saying Iran had confirmed that the strait was fully open and ready for normal passage.
Iran announced the Strait of Hormuz is open for the "remaining period of ceasefire".
Iran announced the Strait of Hormuz is open for the "remaining period of ceasefire".(File Photo | AP)
TNIE online desk
Updated on
1 min read

U.S. President Donald Trump and Iran’s foreign minister said Friday that the Strait of Hormuz is now fully open to commercial vessels, as a 10-day truce in Lebanon appeared to hold.

The truce offered a pause in fighting between Israel and the Hezbollah militant group and could clear one major obstacle to a deal between Iran and the United States and Israel to end weeks of devastating war. But it remained unclear whether whether the militant group would recognize a deal it did not play a role in negotiating and which will leave Israeli troops occupying a stretch of southern Lebanon.

In a social media post, Trump said Iran announced that the strait “is fully open and ready for full passage.”

Minutes earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted on X that the passage for all commercial vessels through the strait “is declared completely open” in line with the ceasefire in Lebanon. He said it would stay open for the remaining period of the ceasefire.

It was not immediately clear what that meant for the U.S. blockade of the strait, but Trump said the blockade would “remain in full force” until Iran reaches a deal with the U.S. to end war.

(WIth inputs from AP)

Iran announced the Strait of Hormuz is open for the "remaining period of ceasefire".
Israel says military operation against Hezbollah 'still not complete'
Strait of Hormuz
Abbas Araghchi

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