Opposition’s actions amounted to betraying women: Bihar CM on Women's Reservation Bill defeat in LS

PATNA: Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary on Sunday lashed out at the Opposition for non-passage of the Constitution (131st amendment) Bill in the parliament and claimed that the Opposition’s actions amounted to betraying women.

Addressing a press conference along with other leaders of the NDA’s allies in Bihar at the state BJP headquarters in Patna, Choudhary said that the defeat of the Bill in the Lok Sabha was a “black day” for the country.

While sharpening his attack on the opposition parties, including the RJD and Congress, he asserted that the defeat of the Bill in the House exposed their “anti-women face”.

Samrat claimed that RJD chief Lalu Prasad had a history of orchestrating the tearing up of bills in the past. He said that the opposition had no objection to Rahul Gandhi's sister becoming an MP, but it was opposed to a daughter from a poor or underprivileged background entering the Parliament.

“By opposing the Bill, they have laid bare this very mindset,” he remarked.

He pointed out that had the Women's Reservation Bill been passed, the number of women representatives in the Bihar assembly would have risen from 29 to at least 122.