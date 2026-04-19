This is democracy, not Hitler rule, says Dy CM Shivakumar after women's quota bill fails in Lok Sabha

DK Shivakumar on Sunday slammed the BJP-led Centre over the timing and handling of the Women’s Reservation Amendment Bill, alleging that the opposition was not taken into confidence.

The Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister reiterated that while the Congress has consistently supported women’s reservation, it objected to the way the Bill was introduced without adequate consultation.

"This is democracy; this is not a Hitler-style rule. They cannot bring it in the middle of elections and try to alter the entire constituencies," Shivakumar told reporters.

Calling for broader democratic engagement, he said, "They have to take everyone into confidence, but they have not done that. That is why the opposition parties have done a very good job. So, it is a victory of the INDIA alliance."

The remarks come after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, which proposed 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures from 2029 and an increase in Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 816, was defeated in the Lok Sabha. The Bill secured 298 votes in favour and 230 against, falling short of the required two-thirds majority.