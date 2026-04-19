UP CM Yogi Adityanath condemns Opposition behaviour during debate on Women’s Reservation Amendment Bill

LUCKNOW: UP CM Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on the Opposition parties, part of the INDI Alliance, for their behaviour in the House while opposing the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill.
He also drew parallels between the way the Opposition behaved in the House and the disrobing of Draupadi.
While convening a press conference flanked by allies in Lucknow on Sunday, the UP CM said that PM Narendra Modi had assured the Southern States that their rights would not be reduced or taken away.
"PM had also insisted that the entire House should unite and ensure women's rights from 2029, but the behaviour of the INDI Alliance in the House was like Draupadi's disrobing incident. What kind of language was used by them?" he wondered.
He also took a jibe at the Samajwadi Party for seeking reservations for Muslim women. “SP invokes the Constitution now and then, but Baba Saheb had opposed reservation based on religion; possibly, they did not know,” he said.
“Where were the SP leadership when Congress snatched away the rights of Muslim women in the Shah Bano case? The INDI Alliance also opposed the Triple Talaq law. This shows their double standards and real intentions,” he added.
Yogi stated, “There is anger among the women in UP against the Samajwadi Party and Congress. They should apologise, as they are not going to forgive them. The INDI Alliance has become an obstacle in the path to women's empowerment. The women of India will not accept this."
"There are 78 women MPs in Parliament. PM Modi wanted to increase the number of seats, but Congress-SP became a barrier. SP had an opportunity to wash away the sins of the June 1995 guest house episode," he highlighted.
"PM had reassured everyone at the special session of the Parliament that no one's rights would be taken away, rather only the number of seats would be increased in the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha. However, the Opposition opposed the Nari Shakti Vandan Amendment Bill, which had to be implemented from the 2029 general elections, for vested political interests," he said.
“For those who looted the country to feed their families with the intention of weakening India, this was a challenge. Congress and its allied parties opposed every progressive step. There is immense anger in the minds of people due to the Opposition's anti-women conduct,” he stated.
"Congress and the INDIA alliance got the opportunity to rule the country for the longest time, but they did not take any steps for women, farmers, youth and the poor", added the UP CM.
Addressing the media persons along with CM Yogi, Union Minister Annapurna Devi said that the INDI Alliance defeated the Bill due to an anti-women mentality.
“April 17 in the 21st century will be known as a black day. The PM's leadership has always economically and socially empowered women. We brought the Nari Shakti Vandan Amendment Bill to have meaningful discussions in the special session and for women to get their rights. But, due to the anti-women mentality of the INDI Alliance, they defeated the bill. They have broken the hearts of half the population. SP, Congress, and TMC will have to pay the price for this,” said the Union Minister.
She also added that SP talked about reservations for Muslim women only to do appeasement politics.
“SP has snatched away the rights of crores of women. Nari Shakti will never forgive them. Women's power will teach them a lesson to both crown princes -- Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav -- including their other allies," she said.