UP CM Yogi Adityanath condemns Opposition behaviour during debate on Women’s Reservation Amendment Bill

LUCKNOW: UP CM Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on the Opposition parties, part of the INDI Alliance, for their behaviour in the House while opposing the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill.

He also drew parallels between the way the Opposition behaved in the House and the disrobing of Draupadi.

While convening a press conference flanked by allies in Lucknow on Sunday, the UP CM said that PM Narendra Modi had assured the Southern States that their rights would not be reduced or taken away.

"PM had also insisted that the entire House should unite and ensure women's rights from 2029, but the behaviour of the INDI Alliance in the House was like Draupadi's disrobing incident. What kind of language was used by them?" he wondered.

He also took a jibe at the Samajwadi Party for seeking reservations for Muslim women. “SP invokes the Constitution now and then, but Baba Saheb had opposed reservation based on religion; possibly, they did not know,” he said.

“Where were the SP leadership when Congress snatched away the rights of Muslim women in the Shah Bano case? The INDI Alliance also opposed the Triple Talaq law. This shows their double standards and real intentions,” he added.

Yogi stated, “There is anger among the women in UP against the Samajwadi Party and Congress. They should apologise, as they are not going to forgive them. The INDI Alliance has become an obstacle in the path to women's empowerment. The women of India will not accept this."

"There are 78 women MPs in Parliament. PM Modi wanted to increase the number of seats, but Congress-SP became a barrier. SP had an opportunity to wash away the sins of the June 1995 guest house episode," he highlighted.

"PM had reassured everyone at the special session of the Parliament that no one's rights would be taken away, rather only the number of seats would be increased in the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha. However, the Opposition opposed the Nari Shakti Vandan Amendment Bill, which had to be implemented from the 2029 general elections, for vested political interests," he said.