'He tried to pull my saree': Nashik TCS BPO victim recounts sexual harassment in police probe

MUMBAI: In the Nashik TCS BPO sexual harassment and coercive conversion case, one of the victims in the police probe revealed that she was subjected to mental torture, sexual comments and taunts over her religion.

Tata Consultancy Services BPO in Nashik has come under scrutiny after a victim, in her statement to the police, detailed instances of sexual harassment, mental torture and insults targeting her religion as part of the ongoing probe.

Nine FIRs have been registered, while eight accused have been arrested in the Nashik TCS BPO case. One of the victims narrated the alleged ordeal she experienced while working at the TCS BPO in Nashik.

She said that her husband works in Pune, while she was employed in Nashik and staying with her in-laws, during which she faced severe mental harassment, sexual comments and humiliating remarks against her religion.

“In Nashik TCS BPO, Shahrukh Khureshi and Jayesh Gunjal were my team leaders. They both mentally harassed me and made insidious comments about my marriage. My husband works in Pune, while I was working in Nashik and staying with my in-laws."