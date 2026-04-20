'He tried to pull my saree': Nashik TCS BPO victim recounts sexual harassment in police probe

MUMBAI: In the Nashik TCS BPO sexual harassment and coercive conversion case, one of the victims in the police probe revealed that she was subjected to mental torture, sexual comments and taunts over her religion.
Tata Consultancy Services BPO in Nashik has come under scrutiny after a victim, in her statement to the police, detailed instances of sexual harassment, mental torture and insults targeting her religion as part of the ongoing probe.
Nine FIRs have been registered, while eight accused have been arrested in the Nashik TCS BPO case. One of the victims narrated the alleged ordeal she experienced while working at the TCS BPO in Nashik.
She said that her husband works in Pune, while she was employed in Nashik and staying with her in-laws, during which she faced severe mental harassment, sexual comments and humiliating remarks against her religion.
“In Nashik TCS BPO, Shahrukh Khureshi and Jayesh Gunjal were my team leaders. They both mentally harassed me and made insidious comments about my marriage. My husband works in Pune, while I was working in Nashik and staying with my in-laws."
"The accused used to ask me how I could stay alone with my husband. They even inquired about my personal and private life, by asking about my marriage, where I am going for my honeymoon, and what you do in honeymoon. If you need any help, please let me know,” the victim said in the police probe.
The victim said they repeatedly questioned how she managed to stay away from her husband. “How do you manage alone? If you need any help, please ask us. We are always available for help at any time. Besides, the TCS BPO loan team leader, Raja Khureshi, also tried to come close to me on some pretext or the other."
"He also tried to pull my saree when I was alone in the office pantry. Male colleagues used to bully me and make insulting taunts about my life and religion. Another colleague, Asif, deliberately used to sit close to me, which made me uncomfortable. He used to touch my shoulder and other body parts. Despite the complaint, he continued to do his objectionable activities,” the victim alleged.
The victim further said that the accused not only made sexual comments but also made remarks against her religion. “The accused used to make objectionable comments against Hindu gods and goddesses. I made a complaint to the internal office heads, but nothing was done. I wanted to approach the police, but was afraid of losing my job; therefore, I kept silent, tolerated the torture, and did not speak out,” the victim said.