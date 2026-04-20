Nashik court denies interim relief for TCS case accused Nida Khan

A local court on Monday denied interim protection from arrest to Nida Khan who is accused of alleged involvement in the sexual harassment and religious coercion case at the Nashik unit of Tata Consultancy Services.

The court also directed the police to submit their response to her plea by April 27.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Nashik police, which is probing nine cases of molestation and harassment at the IT major's Nashik unit, has launched a search for Khan in different parts of Maharashtra.

Khan on Saturday moved the Nashik court seeking anticipatory bail and an interim protection from arrest pending the plea hearing, citing her two-month pregnancy.

During the hearing on Monday, her lawyer, Rahul Kasliwal, pressed for interim relief, which would have given her protection from arrest until her main plea was decided by the court.

Additional Sessions Judge K G Joshi, however, did not pass any order on the interim prayer and directed the police and the complainant to file their response to Khan's plea, while posting the matter for April 27.