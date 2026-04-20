'Issue was Modi's preservation not women's reservation': Congress on Constitution amendment bill

The Congress on Monday reiterated its demand for the implementation of women's reservation on the existing Lok Sabha strength and alleged that the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill proposed by the BJP-led Union Government was not about women's quota but Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "preservation."

Describing the defeat of the Bill in the Lok Sabha as a victory over "bulldozer politics," the Congress also slammed the BJP for failing to implement women's reservation even after the Parliament unanimously passed the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' in September 2023.

Describing the Bill's defeat as a victory of the Constitution and democracy, Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said, "It was the defeat of the politics of bulldozer and a rushed delimitation. The Bill was not about women's reservation but one of pushing delimitation through deceit."

He questioned why the law regarding women's reservation was not implemented earlier, noting Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's demands for its implementation from the 2024 general elections.

"Suddenly, the bill (Act) was notified on the night of 16th April. This reflects the seriousness of the BJP about women's reservation in legislatures. They kept sleeping for 30 months," he alleged.

Jairam Ramesh also questioned why the assurances given by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, regarding the states that could potentially be affected through a rushed delimitation exercise, was not mentioned in the Bill.

"He (Shah) was asking the opposition to trust him. How can we trust someone who says something, but the Bill doesn't mention it in black and white?" the Congress leader asked.

"The issue was not women's reservation but Modi preservation," Ramesh said.