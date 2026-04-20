NSA Ajit Doval holds discussions on bilateral relations, regional situation with Saudi leaders

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Sunday held discussions with senior leaders of Saudi Arabia on bilateral relations, the regional situation and other areas of mutual interest.

Doval, who reached Riyadh on Sunday, was received at the airport by India's Ambassador Suhel Khan and Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister for Political Affairs Saud Al-Sati.

Doval held meetings with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman and National Security Advisor Musaed Al-Aiban.

During the meetings, the two sides discussed bilateral relations, the regional situation, cooperation in the energy sector, and other issues of mutual interest, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said in a post on X.

Doval's visit comes amid a possible second round of talks between the US and Iran this week in Pakistan to end the West Asia conflict.

The first round of talks between the US and Iran in Pakistan on April 11 and 12 concluded without any agreement.

(With inputs from PTI)