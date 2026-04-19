Pakistan ramps up security for possible second round of US-Iran talks despite no official word

Pakistan has stepped up security measures for foreign delegates despite no official announcement on a possible second round of talks between the United States and Iran in Islamabad, officials said on Sunday.

The US and Iran held rare direct talks in Pakistan on April 11-12 aimed at ending their conflict, but the discussions concluded without agreement.

Pakistan has since renewed diplomatic efforts to facilitate another round of talks for a potential final deal to end the war. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkiye from April 15, while Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir spent three days in Iran to build consensus on contentious issues.

Although no official timeline has been announced, security arrangements by authorities in Islamabad and Rawalpindi suggest a major development could be imminent.

A police spokesperson said that the extraordinary measures are in response to the movement of foreign delegations. More than 10,000 police personnel have been deployed and over 600 checkpoints have been established across Rawalpindi, the sprawling city adjacent to Islamabad, the Express Tribune newspaper reported. The security protocol is also being implemented in the capital city ahead of the possible talks.

Authorities have announced that from Sunday midnight, several sensitive areas surrounding Nur Khan Airbase and Islamabad International Airport will be sealed. The Nur Khan Airbase is located in Rawalpindi while the Islamabad International Airport falls in the territorial jurisdiction of Attock district of Punjab province but the passengers have to pass through the Rawalpindi district area to reach Islamabad.

Hence, with mega security arrangements in Rawalpindi, authorities said they are not taking any chances after US President Donald Trump said he may visit Pakistan for the signing of the agreement with Iran.