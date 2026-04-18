'Deal is only done when it’s done': Pakistan on US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad

Pakistan's efforts to mediate between the US and Iran are continuing with what official sources described as a "realistic and positively optimistic" approach, even as uncertainty remains over the timing of the next round of talks in Islamabad.

As Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Defence Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir concluded their visits to West Asia, speculation grew over when the second round of negotiations could take place.

However, officials cautioned against reading too much into the ongoing diplomatic activity.

“As all eyes are set on the next round of peace talks in Islamabad, there is a need to remain realistic and positively optimistic. However, what also must be understood is that a deal is only done when it’s done,” an official source said.

According to sources, ever since US President Trump announced his intention to travel to Islamabad for the signing of the peace deal, there has been a media frenzy bordering on hyper optimism as if the deal is already done and only signing is left.

“This line of reporting stems from either a lack of knowledge of the current status of talks or the complications of the conflict and the decades-old antagonistic relationship between belligerents,” he said.

Pakistan has played a monumental role as the mediator in the peace process and achieved the impossible by getting warring parties in the same room for direct talks, but it must be clearly understood that the “job is not done yet”, even though tremendous progress has been made, he added.

The process requires step-by-step, point-by-point negotiation, messaging and agreement, which is an unimaginably tedious process that takes time, great patience and a mediator trusted by both, another official said.

“This is exactly what is taking place, and while there is agreement by both sides on most points, the process of negotiation on the more contentious issues is a work in progress,” he added.