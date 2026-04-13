Pakistan PM Shehbaz says 'full efforts' on to resolve US-Iran conflict

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said “full efforts” were underway to resolve the conflict between the United States and Iran following direct talks between the two sides.

Sharif, who was praised by both countries along with Army chief Asim Munir for his role in facilitating the dialogue, said the two-week ceasefire between Washington and Tehran “still stands.”

The 21-hour talks held on Saturday marked the first such high-level engagement between the US and Iran since 1979. However, the discussions in Pakistan over the weekend failed to produce a lasting peace agreement to end hostilities.

US President Donald Trump has announced the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz from Monday in a bid to cripple Iran’s oil supplies to China and other countries, amid a deepening global energy crisis.

"Today, the ceasefire still stands. As I am talking to you, matters that are not resolved, full efforts are underway to resolve them,” Shehbaz said while addressing a meeting of the cabinet.

He also said that Pakistan was making "full efforts" to resolve the unresolved issues.

The premier hailed talks between the two countries in Islamabad as a “historic moment” while the meet gave Pakistan a chance to “turn looming clouds of war into lasting peace”.

He said the US and Iranian delegations had issued separate statements after talks, but they had commonalities.

He said that agreements need years to come into shape and added that “if you look through history — take the Oslo Agreement, the Geneva Accord, the Good Friday Agreement … it took months and sometimes years to end hostilities and establish peace”.

He also talked about the structure of the Islamabad talks, which were held both in an indirect and direct format.