Iran announces closure of Hormuz, says US broke promise by continuing naval blockade

Iran on Saturday announced that it would resume "strict management" of the Strait of Hormuz, shortly after US President Donald Trump stated that he planned to maintain the naval blockade of Iranian ports until both countries agree on a permanent ceasefire deal.

In a statement shared on state television, Iran's central military command stated that Washington had broken a promise by continuing its naval blockade of ships sailing to and from Iran's ports.

Until the United States restores freedom of movement for all vessels visiting Iran, "the situation in the Strait of Hormuz will remain strictly controlled," the statement said.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Donald Trump said he planned to maintain the blockade while also refusing to give clarity on whether the temporary ceasefire agreement with Iran, which is due to expire on April 22, would be extended.

"Maybe I won't extend it, but the blockade is going to remain," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, when asked if the ceasefire will be extended.

Asked about a potential deal, Trump said, "I think it's going to happen."