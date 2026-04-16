Pakistan Army Chief Munir meets Iranian officials in Tehran to push new US-Iran talks

Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir met Iranian officials in Tehran on Thursday, including Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, as part of efforts to extend a ceasefire that has paused nearly seven weeks of war involving Israel, the US and Iran.
The two-week ceasefire has crossed its halfway mark, though it remains unclear whether the diplomatic push will lead to a lasting agreement. The conflict has killed thousands, disrupted oil supplies, rattled global markets and damaged military and civilian infrastructure across the region.
Iranian state television did not provide details of the meeting between Munir and Qalibaf, who has emerged as Iran’s chief negotiator.
Pakistan has emerged as a key mediator after hosting direct talks between the US and Iran that reportedly helped narrow differences between the two sides. Mediators are now seeking another round of negotiations before the ceasefire expires next week.
The White House said any further talks regarding Iran would likely take place in Islamabad, although no final decision has been made on resuming negotiations.
The ceasefire has largely held despite a US naval blockade of Iranian ports and Iranian threats to target regional ports across the Red Sea. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the Trump administration would intensify economic pressure on Iran through fresh sanctions on countries doing business with Tehran, describing the move as the “financial equivalent” of a bombing campaign.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump announced a 10-day pause in fighting between Israel and Lebanon beginning Thursday at 5 pm Eastern Time, following what he described as “excellent” conversations with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.
Trump also said he plans to invite Netanyahu and Aoun to the White House for their first direct talks in more than 30 years. Nearly 2,200 people in Lebanon have been killed in Israeli air strikes.
Trump wrote late Wednesday on Truth Social that Israeli and Lebanese leaders would speak again as part of renewed efforts to broker a ceasefire after their first direct talks in decades ended in Washington without a deal.