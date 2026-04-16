Pakistan Army Chief Munir meets Iranian officials in Tehran to push new US-Iran talks

Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir met Iranian officials in Tehran on Thursday, including Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, as part of efforts to extend a ceasefire that has paused nearly seven weeks of war involving Israel, the US and Iran.

The two-week ceasefire has crossed its halfway mark, though it remains unclear whether the diplomatic push will lead to a lasting agreement. The conflict has killed thousands, disrupted oil supplies, rattled global markets and damaged military and civilian infrastructure across the region.

Iranian state television did not provide details of the meeting between Munir and Qalibaf, who has emerged as Iran’s chief negotiator.

Pakistan has emerged as a key mediator after hosting direct talks between the US and Iran that reportedly helped narrow differences between the two sides. Mediators are now seeking another round of negotiations before the ceasefire expires next week.

The White House said any further talks regarding Iran would likely take place in Islamabad, although no final decision has been made on resuming negotiations.