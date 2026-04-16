US to blockade Iran ports 'as long as it takes', says Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth

WASHINGTON: The United States will blockade Iranian ports for "as long as it takes," US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said Thursday, threatening renewed strikes if Tehran does not make a deal.

"If Iran chooses poorly, then they will have a blockade and bombs dropping on infrastructure, power and energy," Hegseth told a news conference at the Pentagon.

US forces began blockading Iranian ports at 1400 GMT on Monday after peace talks in Pakistan ended without an agreement the previous day.

General Dan Caine, the top US military officer, said the blockade "applies to all ships, regardless of nationality, heading into or from Iranian ports."

"If you do not comply with this blockade, we will use force," Caine said alongside Hegseth.

"So far, 13 ships have made the wise choice of turning around," Caine added.

Hegseth meanwhile said Iranian forces are attempting to dig out equipment buried during the more than five weeks of US-Israeli strikes against the Islamic Republic.