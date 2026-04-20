PM Modi to inaugrate India's first greenfield integrated refinery-cum-petrochem complex in Rajasthan's Balotra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Rajasthan on Tuesday, will inaugurate India's first greenfield integrated refinery-cum-petrochemical complex.
The complex located at Pachpadra in Balotra attracts investment of more than Rs 79,450 crore, representing a significant milestone in India's energy and petrochemical sector.
Preparations are in full swing for the prime minister's visit to Pachpadra, during which he will address a public gathering, officials said.
Security arrangements have been significantly tightened for the event, with senior police officers and a large number of personnel deployed to ensure smooth conduct of the programme.The inauguration and the public meeting are expected to draw a large crowd.
A fire at the refinery site on Monday, however, has raised security concerns. Fire tenders and emergency response teams have been deployed and no immediate reports of casualties were available, officials said.
The state-of-the-art complex integrates refining and petrochemical production, with a petrochemical capacity of 2.4 MMTPA.
The refinery features a high Nelson Complexity Index of 17.0 and petrochemical yields exceeding 26 per cent, aligning with global benchmarks for efficiency and sustainability.
The project is expected to play a pivotal role in strengthening India's energy security, enhancing petrochemical self-sufficiency, and driving industrial growth.
It will serve as an anchor industry for the development of a petrochemical and plastic park in the region, promoting downstream industries and ancillary sectors, the statement said.
Additionally, the refinery is poised to generate significant employment opportunities, contributing to the socio-economic development of the region.
The prime minister will also address a public gathering and flag off LPG tankers from the refinery during the visit.
The 9 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) greenfield refinery-cum-petrochemical complex has been developed as a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and the government of Rajasthan.
The HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL) complex will produce petrol and diesel along with petrochemical products such as polypropylene, linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), benzene, toluene and butadiene.
The project, spread over around 4,400 acres, will reduce dependence on imports in the petrochemical sector and generate employment and skill development opportunities for youth.
On the security arrangements at the site, Inspector General of Police (Jodhpur Range) Satyendra Singh said elaborate arrangements are in place for the PM's visit, including the deployment of three deputy inspectors general (DIGs), 12 superintendents of police (SPs) and around 5,000 police personnel.
He said more than 100 CCTV cameras have been installed at and around the venue to monitor activities.
Officials said traffic management and route diversions have also been planned to facilitate traffic movement from different districts.
With inputs from PTI