PM Modi to inaugrate India's first greenfield integrated refinery-cum-petrochem complex in Rajasthan's Balotra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Rajasthan on Tuesday, will inaugurate India's first greenfield integrated refinery-cum-petrochemical complex.

The complex located at Pachpadra in Balotra attracts investment of more than Rs 79,450 crore, representing a significant milestone in India's energy and petrochemical sector.

Preparations are in full swing for the prime minister's visit to Pachpadra, during which he will address a public gathering, officials said.

Security arrangements have been significantly tightened for the event, with senior police officers and a large number of personnel deployed to ensure smooth conduct of the programme.The inauguration and the public meeting are expected to draw a large crowd.

A fire at the refinery site on Monday, however, has raised security concerns. Fire tenders and emergency response teams have been deployed and no immediate reports of casualties were available, officials said.

The state-of-the-art complex integrates refining and petrochemical production, with a petrochemical capacity of 2.4 MMTPA.

The refinery features a high Nelson Complexity Index of 17.0 and petrochemical yields exceeding 26 per cent, aligning with global benchmarks for efficiency and sustainability.

The project is expected to play a pivotal role in strengthening India's energy security, enhancing petrochemical self-sufficiency, and driving industrial growth.

It will serve as an anchor industry for the development of a petrochemical and plastic park in the region, promoting downstream industries and ancillary sectors, the statement said.

Additionally, the refinery is poised to generate significant employment opportunities, contributing to the socio-economic development of the region.