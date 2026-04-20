Rahul Gandhi alleges PM Modi’s Israel visit was at Trump’s behest, links it to ‘Epstein files,' Adani

THOOTHUKUDI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Israel before the war broke out in Iran, complying with directions from US President Donald Trump.
Addressing an election rally here, targeting the BJP, Gandhi reiterated his allegation that "PM Modi will jump if Trump asks him to do so".
Further, he alleged that before the war in Iran, Modi was suddenly told to go to Israel, and he took a plane, went there and returned.
The reason for such behaviour was simple, "Epstein files and Adani," he alleged.
The Union government had rejected references to PM Modi in the latest Jeffrey Epstein case files, describing them as "little more than trashy ruminations by a convicted criminal that deserves to be dismissed with the utmost contempt".
Gandhi alleged that US President Donald Trump openly says that PM Modi picks up the phone when he calls and addresses him as "sir", and added: "Imagine the Prime Minister of India calling US President Donald Trump, sir."
Similarly, he alleged that PM Modi expects the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu to be submissive and address him as "sir".
However, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin will never address Modi as "sir", he said.
He further alleged that PM Modi wants an AIADMK Chief Minister in Tamil Nadu who would pick up the phone and say, "Yes sir, what can I do for you?" The BJP wants a government in Tamil Nadu that it can fully control, a Chief Minister who does exactly what it says.
Slamming the BJP, Rahul Gandhi said, "No matter what dream they have, they will never ever control the people or the government of Tamil Nadu, and we will never allow the BJP to have a government they can control in the state."
He also alleged that in Bihar, Nitish Kumar was removed as Chief Minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary was installed in his place.
Furthermore, the Congress leader alleged that "Nitish Kumar was compromised," and hence, he did not say a word and silently went to the Rajya Sabha.
He alleged that Nitish Kumar's past deeds allowed the BJP to control him completely, and that they want to replicate such a Bihar model in Tamil Nadu.
Slamming the RSS-BJP, Rahul Gandhi alleged that they believe India should be "one people, one culture, one religion and one language".
He claimed the RSS is essentially an "anti-Tamil, anti-Dravidian organisation".
He said the AIADMK had great leaders who defended Tamil people, but alleged that the present-day AIADMK was merely a hollow shell.
"The old AIADMK that served people is dead and finished."
He further alleged that AIADMK leaders are "compromised because of their corruption".
The BJP plans to enter Tamil Nadu using the AIADMK, he claimed.
The AIADMK has dedicated workers, but they do not control the party, he alleged.
Those who control the AIADMK are "fully controlled" by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and PM Modi, he alleged.
He lauded Tamil Nadu, saying it has shown the way to India for social justice-based development, respecting all communities and traditions.
On April 18, Gandhi, during his campaign in Tamil Nadu, had alleged that "America controls the Prime Minister through the Epstein files".
He further alleged that the United States fully understands the financial relationship between the Prime Minister and Adani.
With these "two instruments," Trump fully controls Modi and made him sell India to the United States, he alleged.
Elections are to be held for the 234-seat Tamil Nadu Assembly on April 23.
(With inputs from PTI)