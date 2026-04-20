Rahul Gandhi alleges PM Modi’s Israel visit was at Trump’s behest, links it to ‘Epstein files,' Adani

THOOTHUKUDI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Israel before the war broke out in Iran, complying with directions from US President Donald Trump.

Addressing an election rally here, targeting the BJP, Gandhi reiterated his allegation that "PM Modi will jump if Trump asks him to do so".

Further, he alleged that before the war in Iran, Modi was suddenly told to go to Israel, and he took a plane, went there and returned.

The reason for such behaviour was simple, "Epstein files and Adani," he alleged.

The Union government had rejected references to PM Modi in the latest Jeffrey Epstein case files, describing them as "little more than trashy ruminations by a convicted criminal that deserves to be dismissed with the utmost contempt".

Gandhi alleged that US President Donald Trump openly says that PM Modi picks up the phone when he calls and addresses him as "sir", and added: "Imagine the Prime Minister of India calling US President Donald Trump, sir."

Similarly, he alleged that PM Modi expects the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu to be submissive and address him as "sir".

However, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin will never address Modi as "sir", he said.

He further alleged that PM Modi wants an AIADMK Chief Minister in Tamil Nadu who would pick up the phone and say, "Yes sir, what can I do for you?" The BJP wants a government in Tamil Nadu that it can fully control, a Chief Minister who does exactly what it says.

Slamming the BJP, Rahul Gandhi said, "No matter what dream they have, they will never ever control the people or the government of Tamil Nadu, and we will never allow the BJP to have a government they can control in the state."

He also alleged that in Bihar, Nitish Kumar was removed as Chief Minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary was installed in his place.