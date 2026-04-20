VP Radhakrishnan concludes two-day Sri Lanka visit, signs agreements to strengthen bilateral ties

"Both leaders held productive discussions on further deepening the multifaceted India-Sri Lanka ties, rooted in shared history, strong civilizational and people-to-people linkages," his office said in a post on X.

"They held wide-ranging discussions on various initiatives, including the Indian Housing Project and projects being implemented under the USD 450 million package for areas affected by Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka, including reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts in the most affected regions of the Indian-origin Tamil community", it added.

The two sides also discussed the fishermen's issue in a humanitarian manner, considering the livelihoods of fishing communities on both sides.

Following the talks, the two sides inked six MoUs, including the construction of a medical ward in Mullaitivu, the establishment of a premature baby unit in Dehiattakandiya, construction of EYE, ENT and mental health units in Muthur, among others.

India also announced the extension of OCI eligibility up to the sixth generation of the Indian diaspora and the simplification of the process for the benefit of the Indian-origin Tamil community.

The two sides also announced the resumption of train services on the restored Northern Railway Line as a part of the post-Ditwah cyclone rehabilitation package.

They also announced the installation of a set of three Bailey bridges, one in Central Province (Kandy) and two in Uva Province as a part of the post-Ditwah rehabilitation.

It was also announced that Sri Lanka will join the India-led International Big Cat Alliance.