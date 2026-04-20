VP Radhakrishnan concludes two-day Sri Lanka visit, signs agreements to strengthen bilateral ties

After holding talks with Sri Lanka's top leaders and signing a number of agreements aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan concluded his two-day visit to Sri Lanka on Monday.
Radhakrishnan, the first vice president to visit Sri Lanka, arrived in Colombo on Sunday and held talks with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on the same day.
The two leaders discussed ongoing Indian project implementation in Sri Lanka, emphasising the USD 450 million Cyclone Ditwah aid offered by India.
"Radhakrishnan stressed India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and developmental bilateral cooperation", officials said.
"Both leaders held productive discussions on further deepening the multifaceted India-Sri Lanka ties, rooted in shared history, strong civilizational and people-to-people linkages," his office said in a post on X.
"They held wide-ranging discussions on various initiatives, including the Indian Housing Project and projects being implemented under the USD 450 million package for areas affected by Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka, including reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts in the most affected regions of the Indian-origin Tamil community", it added.
The two sides also discussed the fishermen's issue in a humanitarian manner, considering the livelihoods of fishing communities on both sides.
Following the talks, the two sides inked six MoUs, including the construction of a medical ward in Mullaitivu, the establishment of a premature baby unit in Dehiattakandiya, construction of EYE, ENT and mental health units in Muthur, among others.
India also announced the extension of OCI eligibility up to the sixth generation of the Indian diaspora and the simplification of the process for the benefit of the Indian-origin Tamil community.
The two sides also announced the resumption of train services on the restored Northern Railway Line as a part of the post-Ditwah cyclone rehabilitation package.
They also announced the installation of a set of three Bailey bridges, one in Central Province (Kandy) and two in Uva Province as a part of the post-Ditwah rehabilitation.
It was also announced that Sri Lanka will join the India-led International Big Cat Alliance.
The vice president also met Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, who is also the education minister, and discussed cooperation in that area.
An announcement regarding the enhancement of the Ceylon Estate Workers Education Trust scholarship scheme was also made.
The number of scholarships under this scheme is being doubled from 350 to 700, and the monthly stipend is being increased from LKR 2,500 for A-level students to LKR 7,500 for those pursuing higher education.
The vice president also announced the completion and handing over of the final tranche of houses under Phase 3 of the Indian Housing Project.
This Phase 3 includes 4,000 houses for estate workers in the plantation regions of the Central Province, Uva and the Southern Province of Sri Lanka.
As many as 3,855 units under Phase 3 had already been handed over, and during this visit, the remaining 145 units have been completed and handed over, marking a significant milestone in the progress of the Indian Housing Project.
The project, which was announced almost 15 years ago, has an overall commitment of nearly 1,835 crore Indian rupees.
It is a flagship grant assistance project in Sri Lanka and is considered the largest such Indian grant assistance project outside of India.
At least 50,000 houses have already been completed under this project, and work on a fourth phase comprising 10,000 houses is now underway.
On Monday, the vice president visited the Liddlesdale Estate, Ragala, in Nuwara Eliya, in the Central Province and met the Indian-origin Tamil community beneficiaries of the Indian Housing Project.
He said that the government and people of India have a deep commitment to the welfare of the Tamil people in Sri Lanka.
While interacting with Indian-origin Tamils in Nuwara Eliya, Radhakrishnan also expressed his "deep sorrow" over the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah and discussed India's prompt relief and rescue operations launched under 'Operation Sagar Bandhu'.
Radhakrishnan also visited the Seetha Amman Temple in Seetha Eliya.
"The sacred temple associated with the holy Ramayana stands as a profound reminder of the deep cultural and civilizational linkages between India and Sri Lanka," the vice president said in a post on X.
Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement during his visit to Sri Lanka last year that the temple would be renovated with assistance from the Indian government, Radhakrishnan said that the initiative would further strengthen the historical ties between the two countries.
After concluding a "successful visit" to Sri Lanka, the vice president left for New Delhi, his office said.