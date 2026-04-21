BJP slams Kharge's 'terrorist' remark, demands apology

Nabin alleged that whenever the Congress finds itself cornered on questions of development and facts, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and their "disciples" resort to such rhetoric to divert attention from the issues.

"When the country's women power is demanding an account of their rights from Congress, the emergence of such low-level statements reflects its desperation," the BJP president said in a post on X.

BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said "Rahul Gandhi's Congress" has sunk to a disgraceful new low by calling India's democratically elected prime minister a "terrorist".

"This is not merely an attack on one individual, it is a direct insult to 140 crore proud Indians who have repeatedly placed their faith in his decisive and transformative leadership," Baluni said on X.

"Such reckless and shameful rhetoric reflects nothing but political frustration and a deep sense of insecurity. No amount of personal attacks can hide Rahul Gandhi's consistent failures and inability to connect with the aspirations of the people of India," the BJP MP added.

Slamming the Congress over Kharge's remarks, Union minister Piyush Goyal aimed at the DMK, saying such personal attacks against the prime minister won't reverse their electoral fate that has already been sealed by the anger of the people who have suffered their misrule.

"I feel ashamed that the Congress and the DMK have stooped so low that they are insulting the Prime Minister by calling him a terrorist," senior BJP leader, who is also the party's election in-charge of Tamil Nadu, said in a post on X.

Goyal alleged that the Congress and DMK have humiliated 140 crore Indians, including 8 crore "Tamil brothers and sisters" with Kharge making such statement against the prime minister.

"This unholy alliance is effectively calling Indians terrorists by targeting the Prime Minister," he said, adding, "Rahul Gandhi and M K Stalin must apologise for this downright insult to the Prime Minister as well as the people of India who have voted him in."

Other BJP leaders also assailed Kharge for his remarks with Union minister Pralhad Joshi demanding that the Congress president must apologise to the prime minister and the people of the country for "stooping to such low standards".

"The frustration and desperation are clearly visible. Mallikarjun Kharge and the Congress party seem to have already conceded defeat," Joshi said on X.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "The kind of words Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has chosen for Prime Minister Narendra Modi today is not only condemnable but reflects the mindset of the Congress party. Kharge called him a terrorist."

Patra rejected Kharge's clarification and alleged that the Congress president deliberately called the prime minister a terrorist at the behest of Rahul Gandhi.

"This is not a slip of tongue. It's deliberate. Even though they are giving any clarification, it is a deliberate conspiracy of the Congress," the BJP MP said in a video message.

"You must be observing that for the last few days how Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders are making indecent remarks against the prime minister. Every day Rahul Gandhi in his speech refers to the prime minister in a disrespectful manner," the BJP leader said.

Patra also alleged that the Congress leaders keep abusing the prime minister because his government is providing water to every household, houses and free ration to people under various schemes.

They have also been abusing PM Modi because his government is implementing various other welfare schemes like Mudra Yojna, the BJP leader said.

He said that the Congress president has now called the prime minister a "terrorist" just because he wanted 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies .

"This is the same Congress party which used to address Osama bin Laden as Osama ji and is seen standing with big terrorists but calls Prime Minister Narendra Modi a terrorist. This the same Congress party which had described Zakir Naik 'apostle of peace' but calls the prime minister a terrorist," Patra said.

"The Congress leaders must remember that whenever they have abused the prime minister, people of India have punished the Congress party. This time also they will give befitting reply," he added.