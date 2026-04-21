BJP urges EC to act against Mallikarjun Kharge over ‘terrorist’ remark on PM Modi

The BJP on Tuesday urged the Election Commission of India to take immediate cognisance of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s “terrorist” remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and direct him to issue a public apology.

In a memorandum to the poll panel, it also demanded "suitable penal and regulatory proceedings" against Kharge for his remarks under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and that "appropriate campaign restrictions" be imposed on him.

The party said its delegations, comprising Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiren Rijiju and Arjun Ram Meghwal, will meet the EC on Wednesday to raise the issue.

This came after Kharge accused Prime Minister Modi of terrorising political parties and people by misusing government machinery and central agencies to stifle the opposition.

Addressing a press conference in Chennai, the Congress chief initially referred to the prime minister as a "terrorist" while criticising the AIADMK's alliance with the BJP.

However, when pressed by reporters to clarify the context of the remark, the Congress chief said he meant the prime minister was "terrorising" the democratic fabric of the country.

"He is terrorising people and political parties. I never said he is a terrorist (in the literal sense). Terrorising this, he is misusing his power and government machinery and abusing, maligning opposition parties," the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said.