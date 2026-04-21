BJP’s ‘Women’s Reservation’ a ploy to alter constitution: Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate

DEHRADUN: Launching a scathing attack on the Centre, Congress national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate on Tuesday accused the Modi government of attempting to undermine the nation’s democratic and federal structure under the guise of the Women’s Reservation Bill.

Addressing the media at the Congress headquarters in Dehradun, Shrinate termed the parliamentary discourse surrounding the bill a “strategic failure” of the BJP administration.

Shrinate alleged that the 2023 legislation was deliberately intertwined with delimitation and outdated census data, while conspicuously excluding provisions for women from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

"It was clear that the government intentionally crafted a law that was practically impossible to implement. We are unequivocally in favor of women's reservation, but we will not accept a conspiracy that seeks to divide the country in the name of women," she asserted.

The Congress leader questioned the Prime Minister’s motives, claiming the true agenda was not female empowerment but political maneuvering. "This was not about women's reservation; it was an attempt to redraw the political map and attack the Constitution. Relying on the 2011 census for delimitation is not only impractical but threatens the democratic balance and the federal structure of our nation," she added.