Cong recalls Rahul, Sonia letters to PM Modi urging women's reservation, says govt 'slept' on this demand

The Congress on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to delay the implementation of women's reservation in legislatures by tying it to delimitation, and referred to earlier letters written by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi urging him to implement the quota immediately.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said Rahul Gandhi, as Congress President, had written to the Prime Minister on July 16, 2018, demanding the immediate implementation of women's reservation.

"Eight years later, the Prime Minister - keen to delay the implementation of reservations by linking it to delimitation - is still to act on this demand," Ramesh said.

He also shared Gandhi's letter to the PM from 2018, in which he had requested support to ensure the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill in the then upcoming monsoon session of Parliament.

"As you are aware, the Women's Reservation Bill, passed by the Rajya Sabha on the 9th of March, 2010, has been stalled on one pretext or the other, in the Lok Sabha, for over eight years now.

When this bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha with the support of the BJP, the then leader of the opposition, Arun Jaitley ji, called the passage of the bill 'historic and momentous'.

Since then, while the Congress party has been unwavering in its commitment to the bill, the BJP appears to have had second thoughts, even though this was one of its key promises in its 2014 manifesto," Gandhi had said.