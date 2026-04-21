'Don't need such friends': Akhilesh rejects PM Modi's 'friend' remark in Parliament

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday rejected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent statement in the Lok Sabha referring to him as a "friend" who occasionally extends help.

Addressing a press conference at Lucknow, Akhilesh asserted he does not "need such friends."

PM Modi had, during his speech in the Lok Sabha last week on the now-rejected constitution amendment bill linked to delimitation and implementation of women's reservation, remarked that "Akhilesh ji is my friend, so he helps me sometimes."

Asked about the comment, Akhilesh Yadav said, "Yes, it is a very important question, but our mic was switched off (in the House). We have said we do not need such friends."

He said that only the prime minister could clarify what assistance he was referring to.

"As far as the claim of help is concerned, if you ask the prime minister what help I have provided, only he can answer that. To my knowledge, there has been no such thing," the former chief minister said.

Replying to a question, Akhilesh cautioned people to remain vigilant, alleging that the BJP could resort to extreme measures in the face of defeat.

"I want to warn everyone to stay alert and cautious. When the BJP is losing, it can do anything. It is now heading towards defeat and, once it goes, it may never return. That fear is troubling them the most," he said.

Akhilesh also slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's 'padyatra' against the defeat of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill in the Parliament. He called it a practise for the BJP to sit in Opposition.