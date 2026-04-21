Petitioner wasting time: SC on plea to declare Netaji as ‘National Son’

NEW DELHI : The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a PIL seeking to declare Subhas Chandra Bose as a “National Son” and accord formal credit to the Indian National Army (INA), known as the Azad Hind Fauj, for securing India’s Independence.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi strongly criticised the petitioner Pinakpani Mohanty, describing him as “incorrigible” and rebuking him for repeatedly filing similar pleas to waste its time.

“We will ban your entry into the Supreme Court. We have already dismissed the same plea earlier,” the Chief Justice observed, declining to entertain the petition or pass any further orders.

The petitioner had sought a declaration that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose secured India’s Independence, and urged the court to recognise him as a “National Son”. He also sought National Day status for October 21, the foundation day of the INA in 1943, and Netaji’s birth anniversary on January 23. Netaji’s birthplace in Cuttack should also be designated a ‘National Museum’, he stated.

While heavily slamming him for filing a frivolous PIL, the bench noted that it was an “attempt to gain popularity” and similar PIL filed by the petitioner was also rejected earlier.

The court, while rejecting his plea, directed the Registry not to entertain any such writ petition in future filed by the petitioner claiming to be in public interest.