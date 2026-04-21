SC seeks special courts for UAPA, NDPS cases

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday suggested that keeping in view of delays in cases under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, there was an urgent need to set up exclusive special courts to deal with them.

The top court was concerned about prolonged trials and long undertrial incarceration of accused persons in these matters, which led it to suggest the creation of special courts to expeditiously handle UAPA and NDPS cases.

Noting that delays raise serious concerns under Article 21, a two-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi observed that while allegations may be grave, “there are questions of liberty; these issues do arise before us.”

The court requested the presence of all State Advocate Generals to assist in finalising a framework and fixed a further hearing for May 11, 2026.

The court was compelled to make these suggestions after being told that several accused have remained in custody for years due to the slow pace of trials. It felt that the absence of dedicated courts causes fragmentation, as courts handle multiple categories of cases, slowing proceedings.

The bench was hearing a plea seeking the creation of special exclusive courts for NDPS, UAPA and related matters involving prolonged trials and undertrial incarceration.