Waste crisis in the Himalaya: White paper calls for structured management frameworks

CHANDIGARH: A white paper titled "The Future of the Himalayas: Rethinking Development and Resilience" stresses the urgent need for implementing structured waste management frameworks across the region.
The paper released by the CP Kukreja Foundation for Design Excellence at the India International Centre calls for consistent solid waste management policies across the Himalayan region.
"Towns such as Shimla, Manali and Mussoorie experience seasonal population surges of five to ten times their resident population. During peak periods, waste generation even exceeds handling capacity by two to three times,” it adds.
It also emphasises that its environmental health directly impacts nearly 1.3 to 1.5 billion people living downstream across South Asia.
This interconnectedness, the authors argue, makes it critical to adopt a long-term, resilience-focused approach rather than short-term, isolated interventions.
It urges policymakers to adopt a systemic, climate-resilient approach to development in the Himalayan belt. The paper also warns about the ecological and developmental challenges facing the fragile mountain ecosystems.
The white paper is based on inputs from a multidisciplinary Himalayan Roundtable that brought together experts from governance, engineering, ecology and social sciences.
It highlights a 15–20 per cent rise in extreme rainfall events since the 1950s, alongside increasing landslides and mounting stress on infrastructure systems.
The paper also recommends aligning infrastructure planning with watershed and basin-level ecological processes, integrating scientific data into governance, and adopting terrain-sensitive design practices.
The key recommendations include shifting from project-led interventions to system-level planning, integrating scientific data into governance frameworks, and designing infrastructure that is responsive to the terrain.
The paper also stresses the importance of recognising ecological carrying capacity as a critical factor. Meanwhile, the key finding is the need to treat ecological carrying capacity as a non-negotiable factor in development decisions.
It notes that rapid urbanisation, tourism pressure and fragmented governance structures have further compounded risks in the region. It concludes with a call for a new development framework that is ecologically grounded, culturally responsive, and institutionally coherent.
This strategic document aims to guide future development in the Himalayas, ensuring sustainability and resilience in the face of mounting environmental pressures.
Sources claimed that, as per documents of the Environment Ministry, the Himalayan states generate more than 7,000 metric tonnes of solid waste every year, and the absence of robust recycling systems continues to remain a key challenge.