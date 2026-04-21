Waste crisis in the Himalaya: White paper calls for structured management frameworks

CHANDIGARH: A white paper titled "The Future of the Himalayas: Rethinking Development and Resilience" stresses the urgent need for implementing structured waste management frameworks across the region.

The paper released by the CP Kukreja Foundation for Design Excellence at the India International Centre calls for consistent solid waste management policies across the Himalayan region.

"Towns such as Shimla, Manali and Mussoorie experience seasonal population surges of five to ten times their resident population. During peak periods, waste generation even exceeds handling capacity by two to three times,” it adds.

It also emphasises that its environmental health directly impacts nearly 1.3 to 1.5 billion people living downstream across South Asia.

This interconnectedness, the authors argue, makes it critical to adopt a long-term, resilience-focused approach rather than short-term, isolated interventions.

It urges policymakers to adopt a systemic, climate-resilient approach to development in the Himalayan belt. The paper also warns about the ecological and developmental challenges facing the fragile mountain ecosystems.

The white paper is based on inputs from a multidisciplinary Himalayan Roundtable that brought together experts from governance, engineering, ecology and social sciences.