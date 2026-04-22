Acquisition of land: Farmers to get four times the market rate as compensation in rural Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Farmers in Madhya Pradesh will get four times the market rate as compensation for their land acquired by the state or central governments for development and infrastructure projects.

In a major decision, the state cabinet meeting chaired by CM Dr Mohan Yadav on Wednesday, doubled the multiplication factor for agricultural land acquisition to 2.0. Consequently, farmers will receive four times the market rate as compensation for acquired agricultural land.

While the decision will apply to the acquisition of agricultural land in rural areas across the state, the government has kept the compensation multiplication factor unchanged for urban limits.

The increase of the multiplication factor for rural areas from one to 2.0 under the "Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Rules, 2015" (Madhya Pradesh Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Rules), will pave the way for farmers to receive compensation four times the market rate for their agricultural land.