Madhya Pradesh Budget 2026: Agriculture, infrastructure to get major push

BHOPAL: GYANII – Garib Kalyan (poor welfare), Yuva Shakti (youth power), Annadata (farmers), Naari Shakti (women's power), Infrastructure and Industry – guided Madhya Pradesh’s annual budget for 2026-27, which was reportedly the first rolling budget by any state in the country.

The central Indian state’s deputy chief minister and finance minister Jagdish Devda presented on Wednesday, the largest ever Rs 4.38 lakh crore-plus budget in the Vidhan Sabha, amid interruptions by the opposition Congress MLAs, raising concerns about the burden of “mounting debt” of people of the state.

While proposing no new taxes, Devda presented the budget which proposed spending heavily on agriculture and farmers welfare in line with the government’s commitment to mark 2026 as Kisan Samman Varsh (year dedicated to farmers honour).

The 58-page budget speech also mentioned a slew of new schemes and initiatives, among them the Yashoda Milk Supply Scheme, under which every student up to Class VIII will be provided milk in tetra packets for additional nutrition. The scheme targets to distribute milk to 80 lakh students in 2026-207. While the scheme’s size for the next five years will be Rs 6600 crore, Rs 700 crore has been allocated for 2026-27.