Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP of ‘deceiving democracy’, flags confusion over women’s quota

“BJP is an organised gang whose primary agenda is to spread hatred and create division in society. The BJP is deceiving democracy. Their conduct is sub-standard, and they treat Samajwadi Party workers as if they are enemies,” he said.

Urging party cadres to prepare for the 2027 Assembly elections, Yadav said public trust in the current government had eroded and claimed the BJP was already functioning like an “opposition party” due to its declining influence.

“There should be no mistake in the 2027 UP Assembly elections. The public’s trust in the BJP is gone, and their defeat is certain (in 2027). This time, they are destined to be ousted from power,” he asserted.

Emphasising that the 2027 battle would be fought on the ground, he called on leaders to focus on booth-level mobilisation.

“We must start working for 2027 from today itself. Focus specifically on the booth level because the election will be won on the ground. Do not depend on others; rely on your own strength. In the 2022 elections, the BJP toyed with the democratic system. We must save democracy and restore the dignity of the people,” he said.

Reiterating the party’s commitment to social justice, the SP chief said the PDA base was expanding and remained united.

“The Samajwadi Party is committed to establishing a rule of social justice where everyone will get their due,” he said.

The meeting was attended by senior leaders, including former cabinet minister Rajendra Chaudhary, state president Shyam Lal Pal, and Samajwadi Mahila Sabha national president Seema Rajbhar.

(With inputs from PTI)