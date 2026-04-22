Pahalgam beautiful, picturesque. No question of insecurity, say tourists

PAHALGAM: A year after the terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, the Valley is gradually returning to normalcy, with tourists from across the country visiting this paradise on earth. “Pahalgam is a very beautiful and picturesque place. It is very clear and clean. We felt safe and secure here,” said Dr Prajakta from Nagpur, Maharashtra.

She, along with her mother, kids, brother and niece, ensured to visit Pahalgam during their stay in the valley. “This Pahalgam visit was a little tough, as our family members were reluctant to send us here. Even we were apprehensive, but after arriving here, we feel safe,” Prajakta said.

After the terror attack, 48 tourist spaces in Kashmir, including Baisaran, were closed. While the majority of the closed sites have been reopened by authorities after a security audit, Baisaran and a few more tourist spaces still remain out of bounds. Praising the security arrangements at the Pahalgam resort, Prajakta said,

“We found it totally safe. And we enjoyed each and every part of Pahalgam.” Prajakta’s brother Amit Kawle said it was their first visit to Kashmir, and going forward they will keep going there more often. “It is safe to come to Kashmir. It is lovely and beautiful and breath-taking. This is part of our country, and we love this place,” he said.