Union ministers mark first anniversary of Pahalgam terror attack; reiterate zero-tolerance stance

Union ministers on Wednesday paid tributes to those killed in the Pahalgam terror attack on its first anniversary, reiterating India’s resolve to combat terrorism with a firm and zero-tolerance approach.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the country continues to mourn the victims while remaining steadfast in its fight against terrorism.
“On this day, we solemnly remember the innocent lives we lost in the horrific Pahalgam terror attack last year. The grief and pain of losing our people still remain in the heart of every Indian,” Shah said in a post on X.
“Terrorism is the greatest enemy of humanity, against which we must stand united to fight and defeat. India will continue its zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and those who harbour it,” he added.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the nation will never forget the victims and highlighted the government’s response to terrorism.
“Remembering and paying my heartfelt tributes to the innocent people who lost their lives in the cowardly terror attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025. We share the enduring pain of their loved ones and families. We will never forget those wounds inflicted on our nation,” he said.
“India has endured decades of cross-border terror, but today our response is firm, decisive and unwavering. Through determined action, we have demonstrated that any attempt to harm our people or disrupt our unity will be met with strength and clarity,” Singh added.
BJP national president Nitin Nabin also paid homage to the victims, stating that the nation remains united against terrorism and “will never bow before any form of terrorism.”
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said the country stands in solidarity with the families of victims.
“We stand with the bereaved families in solidarity and strength. As a nation, India stands united, firm in resolve, unwavering in spirit, and resolute against all forms of terror,” he said.
Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare J P Nadda said the nation remembers the innocent lives lost in the Pahalgam terror attack last year and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families, saying his thoughts and prayers are with them as they continue to endure the loss.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also reaffirmed India’s stance.
“Join the nation in remembering the victims of the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack, which took place this day last year. India stands steadfast in its resolve to counter terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” he said.
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan called the attack a “painful reminder of the human cost of terrorism” and said it “marked a turning point” in India’s resolve against terror.
Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar said, “The people of the country will never forget this cowardly murder of killing their loved ones in Pahalgam.”
Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba carried out the attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on this day last year, killing 26 people, mostly tourists from across India.
Following the attack, India carried out a retaliatory military offensive against Pakistan under Operation Sindoor, in which Indian armed forces destroyed military and terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
(With PTI inputs)