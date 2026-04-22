Union ministers mark first anniversary of Pahalgam terror attack; reiterate zero-tolerance stance

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the nation will never forget the victims and highlighted the government’s response to terrorism.

“Remembering and paying my heartfelt tributes to the innocent people who lost their lives in the cowardly terror attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025. We share the enduring pain of their loved ones and families. We will never forget those wounds inflicted on our nation,” he said.

“India has endured decades of cross-border terror, but today our response is firm, decisive and unwavering. Through determined action, we have demonstrated that any attempt to harm our people or disrupt our unity will be met with strength and clarity,” Singh added.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin also paid homage to the victims, stating that the nation remains united against terrorism and “will never bow before any form of terrorism.”

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said the country stands in solidarity with the families of victims.

“We stand with the bereaved families in solidarity and strength. As a nation, India stands united, firm in resolve, unwavering in spirit, and resolute against all forms of terror,” he said.

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare J P Nadda said the nation remembers the innocent lives lost in the Pahalgam terror attack last year and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families, saying his thoughts and prayers are with them as they continue to endure the loss.