Pahalgam attack anniversary: Shah vows zero-tolerance on terror; Kharge says India’s spirit 'unbroken, united'

On the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said India would continue its zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and those who harbour it, while Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the spirit of India stands "unbroken" and "united" against every act of terrorism.

Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba carried out an attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on this day last year, killing 26 innocent people, mostly tourists from across India.

After the Pahalgam terror attack, India carried out a retaliatory military offensive against Pakistan named Operation Sindoor, in which Indian armed forces destroyed military and terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

In a message posted on X, Shah remembered those killed in the Pahalgam terror attack last year, writing: "The grief and pain of losing our people still remain in the heart of every Indian."

"Terrorism is the greatest enemy of humanity, against which we must stand united to fight and defeat. India will continue its zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and those who harbour it," he said.