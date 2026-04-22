'We remain determined to defeat terrorism in all forms': President Droupadi Murmu on Pahalgam attack anniversary

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday asserted that the country remained resolute in its determination to defeat terrorism everywhere in all forms while paying tribute to the victims of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on its first anniversary.

"The tragic loss of innocent lives in that heinous act remains etched in our collective memory. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. The entire nation stands with them. Such acts of terror cannot deter our unwavering commitment to peace and unity," the president said in a post on X.

As many as 25 tourists and a local ponywallah were killed in cold blood by three terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit on April 22 last year.