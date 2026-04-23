Can’t frame rules on state’s role in religion: SC

NEW DELHI: On the seventh day of hearings in the Sabarimala review petitions, the Supreme Court on Wednesday said it would be hard to lay down universal or prospective guidelines on when the state can intervene in religious practices in the name of social reform, saying such questions are case-specific.

The nine-judge bench of the apex court was hearing arguments from the petitioners on the point and scope of the State’s power under Article 25(2)(b) of the Constitution, which permits legislation for social welfare and reform affecting religious practices.

During the hearing, the court noted that Part III serves as an embargo on Article 25(1) regarding individual devotees’ rights. The court added that the State, as a representative of the people’s will, may legitimately act to address social evils, but judicial assessment would always remain context-specific.

“So far as social welfare or reforms are concerned, it is a very wide term, and the State is not a stranger or an alien. The State represents the will of the people, and if the people want certain social evils reformed, that power can be exercised. But it is very difficult for us to lay down any future guidance. It will always depend on case to case as to whether the reforms fall under Article 25(2)(b) or, in the name of reforms, it amounts to an infringement of a religious practice,” the CJI said.