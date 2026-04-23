Pahalgam’s Baisaran meadows set to get motorable road to improve accessibility

SRINAGAR: Authorities are set to build a motorable road to Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam, a move aimed at improving access and emergency response following last year’s deadly militant attack that killed 25 tourists and a local ponywala.

Known as “mini Switzerland” for its lush green landscapes and scenic views, Baisaran meadows remain one of most popular tourist destinations in the Valley.

However, Baisaran is inaccessible by road. It is cut off from road connectivity and can only be reached on foot, horseback, or through ATV rides.

After the April 22, 2025, militant attack at Baisaran the lack of road access had posed serious challenges as the injured and dead had to be ferried down till the nearest road on shoulders, horseback or on ATVs, losing precious time.

In the wake of the accessibility difficulties, Baisaran stretch is now set to receive road connectivity.

According to Pahalgam MLA Altaf Ahmad Kaloo, the road is estimated to cost Rs 6.08 crores and will be constructed upto Baisaran from Circuit Road.

“The construction work on the road will start from next month,” the MLA said.

However, ponywalas are concerned over the construction of the motorable road to Baisaran, alleging that the road could impact their livelihoods as fewer tourists may opt for horse rides.

“The horse rides are a key part of the tourist experience in Baisaran. But who will take horse rides and spend thousands of rupees when they can reach the tourist spot by vehicle,” said Abdul Waheed, president of the Ponywala Association, Pahalgam.

The MLA, however, downplayed these concerns, stating that pony services will continue to operate alongside the new route.

Other tourism stakeholders have welcomed construction of the road saying it would ensure more tourists visit the picturesque place.

After the attack last year, security bandobast across Pahalgam has undergone a significant overhaul.