Pahalgam terror attack anniversary: Countries across the globe back India's 'fight against terrorism'

NEW DELHI: Several countries across the globe supported India’s fight against terrorism in view of the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack.

The United States of America, the European Union, the UK, France, Israel and Australia paid tributes to the victims and condemned the act of terrorism.

Twenty-six civilians, most of them tourists, were killed on April 22 last year, when terrorists linked to the Lashkar-e-Taiba front, The Resistance Front (TRF), opened fire in Jammu and Kashmir.