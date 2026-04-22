Pahalgam terror attack anniversary: Countries across the globe back India's 'fight against terrorism'

NEW DELHI: Several countries across the globe supported India’s fight against terrorism in view of the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack.
The United States of America, the European Union, the UK, France, Israel and Australia paid tributes to the victims and condemned the act of terrorism.
Twenty-six civilians, most of them tourists, were killed on April 22 last year, when terrorists linked to the Lashkar-e-Taiba front, The Resistance Front (TRF), opened fire in Jammu and Kashmir.
The attack is considered one of the deadliest attacks on civilians in recent years. The attackers targeted victims after identifying them by their religion.
India subsequently launched Operation Sindoor, striking terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.
In a counter-terror operation, all three terrorists involved in the attack were neutralised by security forces under Operation Mahadev.
US Ambassador Sergio Gor reaffirmed Washington’s support for India. “The United States stands with the people of India in the fight against terrorism,” he said.
The European Union and its 27 member states reiterated 'unwavering support' for India, stating that they stand alongside the people of India in remembrance of the innocent victims killed in the attack, a year ago. The EU also expressed that terrorism “can never be justified”.
Australia’s High Commissioner to India Philip Green said, “One year on, we join our Indian friends & colleagues to remember the innocent lives lost… Australia stands against terrorism in all forms.”
The UK and France echoed similar positions.
The British High Commission said, “We mark one year since the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam… The UK condemns terrorism in all forms.”
France reaffirmed its “steadfast commitment” to the shared fight against terrorism alongside India and EU partners.
Israel, too, underlined its security cooperation with India.
Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said, “We honour the memory of the innocent lives lost and stand with their families in grief,” adding that Israel would continue to strengthen cooperation with India to confront terrorism.