EU condemns Pahalgam attack as 'heinous terrorist' act, expresses solidarity with people of India

The European Union (EU) on Wednesday condemned the Pahalgam terror attack while expressing solidarity with the people of India on the first anniversery of the deadly incident.

The 27-member economic bloc paid tribute to the victims of the attack and reiterated its condemnation of terrorism in all its forms.

"On the commemoration day of the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the European Union and its 27 Member States stand in solidarity with the people of India in remembrance of the innocent victims murdered one year ago," the EU said in a statement.

"Together with their families and the Indian authorities, we honour their memory. We reiterate our outright condemnation of terrorism in all its forms, which can never be justified," it stated.

The British High Commission in New Delhi also issued a statement on social media in tribute to the lives lost and condemning all acts of terror.